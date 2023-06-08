The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed his appreciation to the National Assembly for the significant achievement of passing the Police Pension Board Bill and the Nigeria Police Force College, Training School and Institution (Establishment) Bill.

The commendation was conveyed in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja on Thursday.

The IGP described the passage of these two critical bills as a milestone achievement that will have a positive impact on the country’s policing.

He emphasized that the bills will help standardize the training capacity of the police force, enhance productivity, and address the recurring pension-related challenges faced by police retirees.

The removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme and the establishment of the NPF Pension Board was particularly highlighted as welcome developments. The IGP believes that these measures will be instrumental in alleviating the hardships faced by police retirees.

Acknowledging the determination and perseverance of the National Assembly in passing these crucial bills, the Inspector-General of Police also expressed gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians for their support and concern, which played a significant role in the bills’ progress. He is confident that the bills will soon receive the President’s assent for full implementation.

The statement further conveyed the IGP’s appreciation for the patience and resilience demonstrated by the retirees throughout the longstanding battle over pension issues.

He assured them that all necessary efforts are being made to bring the bills to fruition.

