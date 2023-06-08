Anambra State Government, has organised a three-day induction training for newly elected and returning members of the 8th State House of Assembly, to get them prepared for the task ahead.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the three days programme which ended Wednesday, in Awka, covers a range of key issues which are relevant to the cardinal function of representation, lawmaking and oversight.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Clerk of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mrs. Esther Anaetoh noted that only knowledgeable and patriotic legislators can effectively partner the Executive to drive the developmental programmes of government, hence the need for the legislators to be abreast with the challenges, values and skills needed for their roles as lawmakers and representatives of their people.

She highlighted the crucial roles they have to play in shaping Anambra State development policies including enacting laws that advance human development and ultimately accelerate programmes towards the achievement of the executive goals.

A member-elect for Ogbaru one Constituency, Noble Igwe, expressed confidence that with the induction, saying the coming 8th Assembly will be a robust House that will key into the development agenda of the state government.

He described the training as a huge success and educating.

Chidi Ibe-emeka, representing Njikoka One Constituency, assured that the coming 8th Assembly will have a strong partnership with the Executive Arm of government for accelerated development of the state,even as he assured that he will always relate well with his constituents in order to give them effective representation in line with governor Soludo’s vision 2070 of making Anambra a livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

He commended the cordial working relationship that existed between the Seventh Assembly that is coming to an end and the Executive Arm of Government that facilitated rapid development of Anambra State.