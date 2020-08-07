Vehicle fire accidents

There is rarely a single cause for any given car fire, even if an investigator can trace back to the incident that sparked the blaze. One of the scariest things you can experience as a car owner is to have your car gutted by fire.

Car fire accidents are common but quite avoidable. Such accidents can be triggered by a range of factors, from a manufacturer’s design flaws to user’s neglect of electrical and mechanical problems.

You don’t have to experience the trauma of car fire accidents for you to pay attention to taking proactive measures like knowing the possible causes of car fire accidents and how to prevent them.

Here are some of the common causes of car fire accidents.

FUEL SYSTEM LEAKAGE:

This is a common cause of car fire accidents. Fuel is highly flammable and becomes dangerous when exposed. Leaks are, especially a great danger. Even when external factors ignite a fire within a car, the fire becomes overwhelming as soon fuel interferes. If you can perceive the smell of fuel while parked or driving, the danger is looming. You need to get the attention of your mechanic to do something about it.

FAULTY CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

It is normal for the catalytic converters to generate heat. However, it becomes a grave concern if it starts to fail due to excessive amounts of unburned fuel. The misfiring of the engine or a leak in the valve could lead to excessive unburnt fuel. This could foul the catalytic converter and cause the fuel to ignite, leading to a fire incident.

AFTER-MARKET ACCESSORIES

Some car owners, in the name of customising their rides, buy after-market accessories such as stereos, security systems, headlamps and parking sensors. Some of these modification items are substandard and could overload the circuits. Those that are of the right quality also require a certain level of skill, knowledge and craftsmanship to install. Failure to get this done properly is a potential fire hazard.

FLUID LEAK

Many car owners are only concerned about fuel leakage when there is a fluid leak in the car. What they probably forget is that other fluids are not as flammable as fuel but could still whip up flames. Coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, transmission fluid and windshield washer fluid are renowned for their ability to ignite a fire if put close to a condition that encourages it. Any sort of leakage should be fixed without delay.

ENGINE OVERHEAT

Overheating leads to a chain reaction that involves internal liquids boiling as the engine overheats, this could lead to an overflow of fluids to other hot parts of the car, giving off a spark and eventually flames. It is best to give the engine time to cool off once you sense overheating and solve the problem without delay.

ELECTRICAL WIRING FAILURE

Electrical and mechanical failures are some major causes of fire accidents. These include problems such as heated seats, heating systems, batteries, and aftermarket accessories, sometimes a frayed, stray wire could portend great danger.

Beware of loose or cracked wires inside your car and if you notice anything out of place, spare no time in contacting a reliable mechanic.

CAR ACCIDENTS

Auto Collisions can end in car fire accidents; this depends on the side of the car that was affected by the hit. For example, the petrol tank, when affected by a hit, could start leaking and eventually explode while causing a fire.

Most modern vehicles are equipped with “fuel shut-off valve” that is triggered by a collision or sudden impact. It is, however, advisable to move away from the vehicle that has just experienced a major collision.

STORING FUEL IN YOUR CAR

Have you ever wondered if it is safe to store spare petrol or fuel in the boot of your car permanently? Well, the answer is no even if it is in a metal container that has solidly strapped in? High temperature can increase the temperature in the booth of your car, it will automatically raise the pressure, which, if vented out, would fill the car with vapour that can become explosive.

Your senses are your first defence against any threat of fire in your vehicle. Always make sure you remain alert. Early detection of fumes could prevent a major fire outbreak.

Please, be advised that the best way to combat automobile fire is with the use of fire extinguisher. If the matter gets out of hand, contact the fire service!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…Vehicle fire accidents

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…Vehicle fire accidents

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…Vehicle fire accidents

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…Vehicle fire accidents