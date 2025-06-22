VAT debate: APM’s attack on Adeleke ignorant, mischievous — Osun PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun has reacted to a statement by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) party of the state over the state’s low VAT generation figure.

In a statement signed by the PDP Director of Media & Publicity, Hezekiah Oladele Bamiji, on Sunday, Osun PDP described the claim by APM as “ignorant, mischievous and economically unsound.”

Adding that the current administration of the state is on a steady rebound, the administration’s policy focus on stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), empowering artisans and farmers, promoting digital entrepreneurship, and revitalising agriculture has begun yielding measurable outcomes, gradually reflecting in VAT returns and more evidently in the…

PDP further added that such claim is meant to indict the performing administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke over Osun’s VAT generation figures for Q1 2025.

“The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State Chapter, has been drawn to a pedestrian and laughably ignorant press statement by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in which it tried, albeit comically, to indict the performing administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke over Osun’s VAT generation figures for Q1 2025.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have dignified such low-level commentary from a mushroom party with zero representation or credibility, but for the unsuspecting public who may mistake noise for knowledge, we owe a duty to clarify.

“First, VAT generation is not a magic tap that a government can turn on overnight. It is the outcome of years of structural economic planning, industrial base development, market size, corporate presence, and consumer power. It is laughable for the APM to compare Osun to Lagos or Ogun, which host thousands of major corporate VAT contributors, ports, industrial clusters and economic infrastructures built and consolidated over decades, long before Governor Adeleke took office barely two years ago.

“Osun State, historically driven by a public service economy and burdened by the fiscal mismanagement of the 12-year APC rule that APM conveniently ignores, is in a steady recovery mode. Governor Adeleke inherited a near-collapsed economy in 2022, overburdened with debt, unpaid entitlements, abandoned public infrastructure and a demotivated local enterprise ecosystem.

“Despite this, under the leadership of Governor Adeleke, the Osun economy is on a steady rebound. The administration’s policy focus on stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), empowering artisans and farmers, promoting digital entrepreneurship, and revitalising agriculture has begun yielding measurable outcomes, gradually reflecting in VAT returns and more evidently in the state’s rising Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“It is intellectually dishonest and economically illiterate to expect a state with a limited industrial footprint to suddenly outpace its peers in VAT generation within just two years of reform. Lagos, a former capital city with the headquarters of multinationals and a GDP rivalling many African nations, cannot reasonably be used as a benchmark for Osun.

“The same APM that says nothing about the N407 billion debt inherited from the APC government, nor the N135 billion revenue discrepancy we called out in 2023, now wants to act as the fiscal watchdog of Osun? The hypocrisy is stunning.

“While we appreciate the public’s interest in performance metrics, we urge citizens to interrogate such propaganda with data and logic, not political bitterness masquerading as economic commentary.

“Governor Adeleke’s infrastructural rollout, aggressive ease-of-doing-business reforms, and strategic investment in the creative, tech, and agribusiness sectors are the foundation of Osun’s future VAT growth. We are building not just for the moment, but for sustainable progress.

“To APM and its political handlers, your attempt to fish in dry waters with false equivalences and attention-seeking rants will not distract this administration from its clear economic agenda. Osun is rising again and no amount of noise from political spectators can stop this renaissance.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), through its spokesperson, Wale Adebayo, has raised concerns over the recently released statistics of the Value Added Tax (VAT), indicating the state’s fiscal underperformance.

In a statement personally signed by him on Sunday, Adebayo noted that the report released by StatiSense revealed that Osun State generated ₦5.95 billion in VAT revenue, which, according to him, is the lowest among the South West states despite receiving a higher allocation of ₦21.23 billion compared with ₦19.63 billion for Ekiti State.

Adebayo, who is also the Osun State Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), however, urged the Osun State Government to stimulate local productivity by supporting SMEs, modernising agriculture, and improving the ease of doing business.

“We are raising serious concern over the fiscal underperformance of the Osun State Government as exposed by the recently released VAT statistics for Q1 2025 by StatiSense.

“The report revealed that Osun State generated ₦5.95 billion in VAT revenue, which is the lowest in South West states despite receiving a higher allocation of ₦21.23 billion compared with ₦19.63 billion for Ekiti State.

“Other states, such as Lagos, generated a whopping ₦819.62 billion and received ₦138.53 billion. The disparity between what Osun contributes and what it receives is not only alarming but underscores a chronic lack of productivity and innovation in economic governance by Adeleke’s government.

“This revelation exposes the overreliance on federal allocation by Adeleke’s government while contributing the least to the central revenue pool. It is disheartening that states like Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo, which are smaller in commercial stature, generated more VAT than Osun. This fiscal laziness reflects poorly on the leadership of the current administration.

“Last year, we called out the government to account for ₦135 billion excess revenue which did not reflect in the 2024 budget, but they started threatening us. It is clear that Adeleke’s government just came to Osun State to milk us dry without anything to offer.

“We urge the PDP-led administration to wake up from its economic slumber and stimulate local productivity by supporting SMEs, modernising agriculture, and improving the ease of doing business.

“Also, it should conduct an internal audit of all state-driven revenue-generating activities to assess gaps, leakages, and underperformance, and develop a VAT Growth Strategy Plan that ensures Osun becomes a net contributor, not just a net receiver of federal allocation.

“Beyond the current political propaganda in the state and mediocrity, the state leadership should know that the future of Osun cannot be sustained on federal generosity alone. A state that once led in education, agriculture, and enterprise must not settle for crumbs in the 21st-century economy.”

