I didn’t resign, I was attacked in my office — Rivers LG Administrator

The Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Goodluck Iheamnacho, who was reported to have resigned his appointment on Friday, has denied the report.

He instead confirmed a video clip, which later went viral, showing where he was ambushed and beaten by some men who invaded his office, forcing him to sign the purported resignation letter.

In a radio interview monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Iheamnacho asserted that he did not sign the resignation letter and urged members of the public to disregard claims of his resignation, adding that he remained the Sole Administrator of the council.

He said that the hoodlums who attacked him in his office also stole his personal belongings.

Iheamnacho said: “I did not resign from my appointment as the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East. I was attacked in my office and a letter they brought was not signed by me. I do not know anything about the letter.

“I want to tell members of the public that I did not resign as the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East, and any other information aired is null and void. I am still the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East.”

His denial followed an official letter purportedly signed by the administrator, dated 20 June 2025, and addressed to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to the letter, Iheamnacho expressed his gratitude to the Rivers State Government and the people of Ahoada East for the opportunity to serve, citing his desire to return to the private sector as his reason for resignation.

Meanwhile, the viral video circulating on social media showed the Sole Administrator, dressed in white clothing, being forced to sit on the floor while being beaten and ordered to sign what seemed like a resignation letter placed on a chair.

The amateur video appeared to have been secretly filmed by someone in the room, as the voice of the administrator could be heard, alongside another person pleading with his attackers not to hurt him.

