Gunmen kidnap High Court Judge in Bayelsa

There is heightened tension in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following the abduction of a High Court Judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, and a former NBA chairman by unidentified gunmen on Saturday evening.

The shocking incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. near a popular eatery in the Ekeki area, a bustling suburb of the state capital known for its vibrant evening activities.

Eyewitnesses say the judge was in the company of a relative when the assailants struck.

According to preliminary accounts, the attackers, described as being masked and dressed in black, intercepted the judge’s vehicle, forcefully pulled him out, and whisked him away in a separate car.

The scene caused panic as passers-by and nearby shop owners fled in fear of gunfire or further violence.

As at the time of filing this report, the Bayelsa State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer for confirmation and further details were unsuccessful.

The motive for the abduction remains unclear, and it is not known if the abductors have made any contact with the judge’s family or demanded a ransom.

Security operatives have reportedly been mobilised to comb the area and initiate a manhunt for the kidnappers, while the incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of judicial officers and the rising insecurity in Bayelsa State.

The judge is said to be a respected figure in the state’s judiciary and was reportedly returning from a private engagement when the incident occurred.

