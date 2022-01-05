Uzodimma fails to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo

GOVERNOR Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday shocked citizens of Imo State by failing to name the sponsors of insecurity and criminalities in the state.

This was contrary to the earlier information dished out from the Government House to the people in the state.

In his 40-page scorecard address presented to the people of Imo State at the expanded Exco Chambers, Government House Owerri, Uzodimma, however, lampooned the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for wanting to be governor again after his tenure had ended.

Uzodimma asked Okorocha to allow him answer the title of a governor for which he was elected by Imo people.

He said: “Imo State has former governors like Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Governor Okorocha, but the only difference between Okorocha and other former governors is that he is out of office but he still wants to be governor again.”

Uzodinma said that he did not want to join issues with Okorocha, while he vowed to do everything possible to ensure there is absolute peace in the state.

He revealed that his adminstration on assumption of office had faced a barrage of security challenges, the first one being politically sponsored against his administration, adding that the main concern of his traducers was to make the state ungovernable for him.

Uzodimma added that this was followed by orchestrated attacks on police formations and killing and maiming of policemen and innocent citizens.

While contending that some of the security breaches were politically contrived, the governor insisted that such conclusion was based on intelligence at his disposal.