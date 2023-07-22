The Unity Schools of Old Students Association (USOSA) held its annual conference on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja.

The Chief Host who also doubled as the Guest of Honour, being an alumnus of Federal Government School Sokoto and which makes him a member of USOSA, was the newly appointed Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Christopher Musa.

He was accompanied to the event by the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Transforming Education for the 21st Century’.

Founder and CEO of Wowbii Interactive, Sir Gbolahan Olayomi, who is also a member of USOSA having attended King’s College, Lagos spoke on the prospects for digital learning at Primary and Secondary levels of education in Nigeria.

Wowbii Interactive, the premier manufacturer of flat display panels in Africa was a key sponsor of the USOSA conference this year.

