Using hostile measures to police aviation sector not the best —Nnaji

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has suggested to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that the use of hostile measures to police the sector may not be the best option, Nnaji added that experience had shown that excessive use of force rather than persuasions and effective communications yielded little or no results in most cases.

The lawmaker though urged the regulatory body to be firm and fair in regulating the sector, advised it to ensure it carried out its over-sighting of the sector with humane approach.

Speaking during the visit of the aviation committee to the NCAA, Nnolim likened the use of hostile measures to a mathematics teacher who teaches with unfriendly gestures and ends up scaring students away from the subjects thus encouraging mass failures.

The chairman, however, urged the the Director-General of the authority, Captain Musa Nuhu to use his exposure as Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization, (ICAO) headquarters in Montreal, Canada to make NCAA more responsive and friendly in regulating the industry for effective result.

While pledging that the committee was determined to assist the authority in any way possible to take the Nigerian Air Transport Industry to greater heights, Nnaji declared:” our desire as members of this committee is to leave the aviation sector better than we met it”.

The lawmaker who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representative, added that the committee had the backing of the House leadership to achieve the mandate of repositioning the sector for the better, even as he assured that the present amendment bill on civil aviation Act, when concluded, would strengthen the authority’s powers in regulating the industry.

