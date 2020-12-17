Air Peace wins company of the year award

West and Central Africa’s foremost airline, Air Peace, has clinched the Aviation Company of the Year Award under the Sectoral Awards Category at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, NBLA, 2020, organised by BusinessDay Newspaper.

In the same vein, the Chairman/CEO of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema, has also bagged the Most Admired CEO of the Year under the Global Awards Category of the NBLA.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Onyema, the Ground Operations Manager, Mr Ayodeji Adeyemi, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the awards for finding Air Peace and its CEO worthy of the recognition.

While emphasising that Air Peace would continue to lift Nigerian skies to greater heights by demonstrating superior excellence in the provision of best-in-class flight services, Adeyemi described Onyema as a philanthropist and a visionary leader whose commitment to Nigeria’s development is not in doubt and has exemplified this quality on different occasions.

The decision to nominate Air Peace for the “Aviation Company of the Year” award, the organisers said, was informed by the airline’s track record as Nigeria’s leading aviation company.

Air Peace has significantly contributed to shaping the future of the Nigerian aviation industry by driving excellent service delivery and supporting local capacity

Allen Onyema was chosen as the Most Admired CEO of the Year, the organizers said as he has won the admiration and affection of millions of Nigerians due to his sustained commitment to national development, and willingness to make significant contributions to important national causes.

According to Adeyemi, “The Most Admired CEO of the Year award is a testament of Mr. Onyema’s image as the ideal model of a business leader”, the organizers asserted.

