The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) has deployed a congregational approach to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission in Nigeria

The approach tagged, ‘Baby Shower’, is a support initiative to tackle transmission of HIV from mothers to unborn children during pregnancy in order to achieve 2030 HIV-free in Nigeria.

Also called the Congregational Approach to Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission, it involves layering health services, including HIV testing, onto religious celebrations through a coordinated gatekeeper.

In Nigeria, significant proportion of the population attends religious activities regularly and the religious leaders have, over time, earned the trust of the community members. Hence faith-based institutions are seen as a platform to promote healthy behavioral practices in the community.

The USCDC Program Deputy Director, Dr Jerry Gwamna in his opening remarks at a media round table in Abuja, explained that the Baby Shower Program is an adopted Congregational Approach which is basically targeted in ensuring that Women who couldn’t go to the health facilities are assessed through an instrument of faith-based institution because most Nigerians are very religious.

Gwamna, therefore, called on the Media to fully participate in ensuring that the message yielded the desire objectives of the program the Baby Shower.

Meanwhile, the USCDC Prevention Branch Chief, Dr Tim Efuntoye in his presentation, explained that the aim of the program is to save innocent unborn children free from HIV from their parents who are positive.

Efuntoye also said with the aid of the congregational approach adopted in Mosques and Churches the program is yielding positive results and also emphasised that they are looking forward to include the traditional sector in ensuring that the features of unborn children are save.

He added that results from October 2022 to March 2024 revealed that One Hundred and Twenty-Six congregations have been activated across the thirteen States of the federation also Ninety-four baby shower event was held.”

“Also 25,092 participants, with 226 average number of participants per baby shower and 0.30% of the pregnant Women was screened at the baby shower event were identified as HIV positive. 100% of all the HIV-positive women identified were confirmed and linked to antiretroviral treatment” Efuntayo said.

He advised pregnant women to pay close attention to their health, attend antenatal sessions regularly, and carry out all required tests including HIV.

“Spouses of pregnant women should support their spouse to access healthcare services, including antenatal care during pregnancy.”

“Religious leaders should encourage their congregants to get tested for HIV before and during pregnancies to ensure stigma-free, non-discriminatory treat,” he added.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Baby Shower Program, Juliet Friday and Torseer Kadir expressed their views on how the program help them through the congregational approach and called on pregnant Women to always visit healthcare facilities without stigmatisation to save the lives of their unborn children.

