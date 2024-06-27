Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, have announced the arrest and detention of a notorious 26-year-old telephone snatcher, identified as Abubakar, and the recovery of some of the alleged stolen items from him.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Commandant Joachin Okafor, stated this during an interactive session with journalists at a press briefing at the State Command Headquarters in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Commandant Okafor said that they achieved this feat through the routine patrol and undercover operations of the Command.

He described the action as a commitment to the safety and security of the state, adding that on June 23, 2024, at about 20:00 hrs, a victim, Malam Kantigi, was attacked by suspects in a tricycle who threatened him with a knife and stole his phones.

However, upon sighting security operatives from the Civil Defence on patrol, the suspects fled, leaving behind the tricycle and handsets.

The victim later recognized one of the suspects at a hotel, and the undercover operatives played a crucial role in tracking and apprehending the suspect.

Commandant Okafor commended the gallantry and professionalism of his operatives who have once again demonstrated total commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens in the state.

The recovered items, according to the Commandant, include four handsets and one tricycle with registration number SUL-199-WL.

The Civil Defence Corps warned those engaged in such criminal acts to desist, as the command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Niger State is safe for all.

He also appreciated the support of the State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and the good people of Niger State, without whom their efforts would not have been possible.