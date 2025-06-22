‘US will have everlasting consequences’, Iran’s Foreign Minister declares

Iran’s Foreign Minister has declared that the United States “will have everlasting consequences” to face after launching airstrikes on three of the country’s nuclear facilities, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the warning in a post on X shortly after the US strikes, saying Tehran “reserves all options” to retaliate.

“There will be everlasting consequences,” he said.

The US attack, carried out without congressional authorization, targeted Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites.

President Donald Trump said the facilities were “completely and fully obliterated.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the ongoing military campaign against Iran, praised Trump for the intervention.

“Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

“This was a full payload dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” Trump posted. “All planes are now outside of Iran’s air space. All planes are safely on their way home.”

A second official said roughly 30 Tomahawk missiles were also launched from U.S. submarines.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei called the U.S. action “a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”

