Humblesmith’s ‘Bolingo’ ignites cultural buzz as Nkem Owoh stars in new video

Afropop star Humblesmith is steadily crafting one of the most talked-about comebacks in Nigerian music, and his latest single “Bolingo” is cementing that narrative.

Released in March, the sweet, rhythmic love song has struck a chord with fans, offering a dose of romance, melody, and dancefloor magic that harks back to Humblesmith’s signature sound.

Known for his breakout hit “Osinachi”, Humblesmith has spent the last few years largely out of the mainstream spotlight.

But in recent months, he has been quietly and strategically reclaiming his space. It began with “Sochi”, an emotional, prayerful anthem that resonated with many for its depth and spirituality.

Now, with “Bolingo”, he pivots to something lighter and more playful.

But what’s truly stirring excitement is the announcement of the Bolingo music video, which drops in a few days.

In a move no one saw coming, Nollywood icon Nkem Owoh—fondly known as Osuofia—is making a rare on-screen return as the star of the video.

The actor, whose comedic legacy spans decades, hasn’t featured in a music video in over eight years.

His presence has sparked a wave of nostalgia and delight among fans, who are thrilled to see Osuofia step back into the spotlight.

Social media has been flooded with snippets, reactions, and countdown posts, as the news of his cameo went viral within hours of being teased online.

And helming the visuals is none other than The Alien 👽, whose creative direction is already generating buzz for its originality and cinematic flair.

For Humblesmith, this isn’t just a feature—it’s a statement.

By casting Nkem Owoh, “I am tapping into a deeper emotional connection with audiences across generations.

The move bridges Nigeria’s entertainment past and present, creating a moment that’s both fun and culturally resonant.”

Speaking about the experience, Nkem Owoh described it as “the best feeling” he’s had in a long time. “It brought back so many memories,” he added, hinting at the warmth and creativity that went into the shoot.

The behind-the-scenes chemistry between both artists is already fueling speculation that the video will deliver laughs, love, and legacy in equal measure.

Bolingo, which means “love” in Lingala, blends Afropop with Afrobongo and highlife undertones—familiar ground for Humblesmith, who has built a brand around fusing rich African sounds with contemporary flair.

The song’s lyrics celebrate affection and romantic passion, layered over vibrant instrumentation that makes it an instant earworm.

From DJs spinning it at wedding receptions to fans posting dance challenges on Instagram and TikTok, the song has slowly grown into a quiet hit.

With the new video set to premiere soon, the track is poised to become a bigger sensation, riding on the energy of visuals that promise humor, heart, and unforgettable storytelling.

Industry insiders say this is a crucial turning point for Humblesmith, who appears to be recalibrating not just his sound, but also his identity as an entertainer.

The back-to-back releases of Sochi and Bolingo show artistic range and ambition—emotional depth on one hand, and joyful playfulness on the other.

As fans count down to the release of the Bolingo video, the excitement is palpable. And with Owoh’s return adding a powerful dose of star power and nostalgia, all eyes are on Humblesmith.