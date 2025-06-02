US: Why music festivals are declining — Report

Music festivals across the United States are facing a steep decline, with more than 40 events canceled so far in 2025. From long-running favorites like Chicago’s Pitchfork to new names like Midwest Dreams in St. Louis, festivals are folding at an alarming rate.

Even major names like Coachella are seeing slower ticket sales. This is a sharp shift from the past, when festivals sold out within hours.

Experts say fans are now opting for big-name concerts over multi-day festivals. “They’re choosing Taylor Swift or Beyoncé over a lineup of maybes,” said Will Page, former Spotify chief economist.

Festivals were once places to discover new music and connect with culture. But critics argue they’ve become too predictable. “They’ve lost the magic,” said Tiffany Naiman, director of Music Industry Programs at UCLA.

Rising costs, inflation, and extreme weather are adding to the pressure. Insurance is harder to get. Small festivals, in particular, are struggling to stay afloat.

Some are trying new things. Nashville’s Deep Tropics mixes music with wellness and sustainability. It’s one of the few still seeing growth.

Other acts, like The All-American Rejects, are skipping festivals entirely. Instead, they’re playing house parties and small venues to connect more directly with fans.

Experts believe festivals need to evolve or risk disappearing. “Live music isn’t dying,” said Naiman. “But the festival format needs a reset.”

Fans are still out there — but they want more than just another stage. They want an experience worth their time and money.

