Women empowerment crucial for sustainable community — Zamfara ACReSAL

The Zamfara state Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL) in collaboration with Health Standards Concern Organization (HESCO) have organised sensitisation awareness campaign for women groups on proper waste disposal practices, saying women empowerment crucial for sustainable community.

This was disclosed on Sunday at the end of sensitization of women on waste disposal practices organized by ACReSAL in a bid to promote environmental conservation and sustainability in the community.

The sensitization program, utilized edutainment as a tool for engagement and education, that was held from 28th to 31st May 2025 at Bungudu weekly market, Gusau central market, and Kasuwar Daji weekly market in the state.

The ACReSAL representative disclosed that women were empowered with skills to adopt and promote best practices on proper waste disposal in their communities.

According to him,the project was aim to enhance agro-climatic resilience in semi-arid landscapes of Zamfara State, and the initiative is a significant step towards achieving goal in the state.

“We are proud to partner with HESCO to empower women groups with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive environmental sustainability in their communities”. He said.

In his remarks,Executive Director, HESCO Abdullahi Lawal Bungudu, expressed delight for the success of the program,added that empowering women groups with proper waste disposal practices is crucial for promoting environmental conservation and sustainability in the communities.

“By empowering women groups, we are not only promoting environmental conservation but also fostering a sense of community ownership and responsibility, initiatives like this serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement in driving sustainable development,” he said.

