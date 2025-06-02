Why we suspended PRNigeria founder from 47th Executive Course — NIPSS

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has explained why Mr Yushau Shuaibu, founder of PRNigeria, was suspended from the 47th Senior Executive Course (SEC), stating that the participant violated a confidentiality agreement.

It also denied the participant’s claims of cyberbullying, harassment, and other allegations against the institute.

Yushau Shuaibu was recently suspended from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State, over an alleged article supporting the President’s Digital and Blue Economy initiative.

Following his six-week suspension, Shuaibu petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing the National Institute of harassment, cyberbullying, and professional ostracisation, despite his full compliance with institutional guidelines and ethical publishing practices.

However, the management of the National Institute, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Professor Sola Adeyanju, dismissed Mr Shuaibu’s claims, stating that the allegations were baseless and unfounded.

The National Institute, which claimed it became aware of the petition through the press, asserted that Nigeria’s foremost think tank is tasked with training top policy and decision-makers while promoting disciplined, ethical leadership.

It highlighted that NIPSS programmes are governed by strict rules, including confidentiality of discussions during the Senior Executive Course (SEC), modelled after the Chatham House Rule, which ensures open, honest engagement while protecting the intellectual freedom of its resource persons and participants.

The institute’s authorities explained that the petition’s author, Mr Yushau, a participant of SEC 47, breached this confidentiality agreement by publishing internal discussions before the course had concluded.

It further stated that despite receiving a query and warning after the first violation, Mr Shuaibu repeated the offence and was appropriately sanctioned with a six-week suspension, adding that his response to the second query was dismissive and confrontational.

“Allegations of bullying are baseless. Our only demand is adherence to clearly communicated rules. The National Institute will make further comments after a thorough review of the petition. We remain committed to excellence, discipline, and national development.”

