(UPDATE) Zone 13 attack: We neutralised one of the attackers, recovered one GPMG, other ammunition ― Police

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Zone-13 Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State, said they have successfully repelled an attack on the Zonal Headquarters by criminal elements in the early hours of Monday.

The Headquarters added that the attackers, who came in their numbers, shooting sporadically in order to gain access to the facility, were repelled by Police personnel on duty who showed profound gallantry in the face of the seemingly overwhelming attack.

According to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, who confirmed the attacks in a statement, said: “following the inability of the attackers to access the facility, they cowardly threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on vehicles within the periphery of the Headquarters.

“One of the criminal elements was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire between the police and the attackers while many of the gang members escaped with gunshots injuries.

“One L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), Ninety-two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe were recovered by the police.

“Regrettably, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment.”

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Kuryas Monday, who is also standing in for the Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police, has commended the Police operatives for putting up a strong resistance against the attackers.

The CP, supported by other senior officers from Zone-13 Headquarters and the State Command, disclosed that he was personally leading a special operation aimed at tracing, identifying and arresting the perpetrators to bring them to book.

He also called on proprietors of private and public (including unorthodox) medical facilities in and around Anambra state to admit, but report anyone found seeking medical attention for bullet wounds and related injuries to the nearest police station.

She said the CP had called on citizens in the state not to panic but to go about their lawful duties. While assuring of the Command’s resolve to re-dominate, reclaim and secure all public spaces as directed by the Inspector General of Police, the CP enjoined members of the public to continue to support the Police with vital and timely information on the activities of criminals and other subversive elements within their respective communities.

Meanwhile, a source within the Headquarters, who didn’t want to be mentioned in the print, said two of the 54 personnel in the zone lost their lives during the confrontation.

He warned policemen posted to any beat across the state to be on extra red alert.

