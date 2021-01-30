UPDATE: Tears as remains of drowned Delta poly graduate found floating in river

About 48 hours after drowning, the remains of Delta State Polytechnic graduate, Mr. Friday Abiligo Orhomre, has been found and buried amid tears and wailing.

The blooming graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Otefe Polytechnic, Oghara, drowned at Ughoton river last Thursday while returning home on a boat from his farm with his mother and siblings.

His mother and siblings, who were together with him in the ill-fated boat, however, survived the mishap by navigating to the shore of Ughoton river which is located in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports say the late Orhomre’s remains were found floating on the pipeline section of Ughoton river on Saturday morning after days of fruitless efforts by divers.

His remains were reportedly interred in a jiffy following a brief funeral that was characterised by grief and tears among his family members and well-wishers who described him as industrious, intelligent, humble, loving and creative.

The young man, who rounded off his NYSC in October, 2020, was said to have initially objected to making the ill-fated trip to the farm, but was encouraged to do so unknown that that would be his last.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, had earlier told Tribune Online that the command has yet to be informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, a frontline businessman and politician from Ughoton, Chief Mark Efe Ugborotu, has expressed shock over the tragic death of Mr Friday Abiligo Orhomre.

Chief Ugborotu, who described Mr Orhomre as “one of the great leaders of tomorrow,” commiserated with the Orhomre family over the tragedy.

“The shock that the news of your demise brought upon us the Ughoton people, Okpe Kingdom is unfathomable,” he lamented.

An associate of the deceased, John Hemera also described him as a “very intelligent and innovative person. He was a Co-founder and the CFO of Starmera Technologies Ltd”,where his creativity blossomed.

“His innovative ideas and business skills made a very big contribution to the growth and success of the company, Mr Hemera added.

