Environmental sanitation: Oyo apprehends 40 persons, impounds 50 vehicles, 75 motorcycles

No fewer than 50 vehicles, 75 motorcycles were impounded while 40 persons were apprehended in Ibadan, on Saturday, for not adhering to restrictions of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Those arrested during the enforcement exercise along Bodija-state Secretariat road in Ibadan were subsequently arraigned before the Oyo State Environmental tribunal.

The enforcement team which was led by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulateef Idowu Oyeleke also had as members the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju; Chairman Environmental Task Force, ACP Francis Ojomo; Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Ademola Aderinto.

Speaking, the Environment Commissioner decried nonchalant attitude of residents towards ensuring a healthy environment thereby preventing outbreak of epidemic in the state.

“Today being the last saturday of the month, people are expected to observe the monthly sanitation exercise by taking care of their surroundings, it is a nationwide exercise whereby each state adopts their own policy.

“Here in Oyo State, the exercise is between the hours of 6:00am and 9:00am and of course, there is restrictions of vehicular as human movement and anyone found on the road, not on an essential service would be made to face the law as appropriate sanction would be given for disobeying the laws of the land.

“This is to let the people know that nobody is above the law of the land and people should be made to be a respecter of the law of the land, those apprehended will serve as deterrent to others that might want to do same next time,” Oyeleke said.

In his remark, the Chairman, Oyo State Environmental Task Force, ACP Francis Ojomo also described as unfortunate that a lot of persons were still apprehended despite publicity ahead the sanitation exercise.

Similarly, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Ademola Aderinto appealed to residents to adjust to the new sanitation system of the State and as well embrace the culture of clean and green environment.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE