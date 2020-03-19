[UPDATE] Coronavirus: Those with symptoms should be discouraged from entering mosque ― NSCIA

The National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said that any person with the symptoms of coronavirus should not be allowed inside the mosque.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, Professor Salisu Shehu said measures are needed to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

He advised Muslims to adhere to the advice of authorities on the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, called on mosques and Islamic centres to ensure that no person with symptoms of coronavirus is allowed into the Mosque.

He said this strain of the coronavirus is the most virulent that the world has had to deal with in recent times, hence it is important not to trivialize, oversimplify or politicise the issue.

He, therefore said “it is strongly advised that all segments of the society, including religious bodies, adhere strictly to all public health directives and regulations provided by the competent authorised agencies such as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal and State Ministries of Health regarding COVID-19.

“We urge mosques and Islamic centres to strongly discourage members from attending any mosque activities even if they are only experiencing mild symptoms. The symptoms include respiratory problems, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

“It is obligatory (wajib) for you to keep away and self-isolate if you have been diagnosed with coronavirus in order to prevent the virus from spreading. Preventing harm, especially to the lives of others, takes precedence over the benefits of attending mosque activities.

“Self-isolation, quarantine and social distancing are all integral parts of prevention of harm (dar’ul mafasid) in these critical times.”

Furthermore, he said it is important for everyone to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said such precautions include frequent handwashing with soap, limiting physical contact by giving verbal salutations instead of shaking hands and hugging, observing proper hygiene when coughing or sneezing.

“Imams, preachers, and organizations should sensitise their members about these precautionary steps,” he added.

Professor Shehu urged all parties to cooperate with appropriate agencies working to limit the spread of the disease and to eradicate it.

“There should be no circulation of rumours, false and misleading information; and only official statements from appropriate agencies should be relied upon,” he noted.

“In the event of confirmed emergence of the infection in several figures, regarding the congregational prayers, in such affected places, including the Friday prayers, funeral prayers, tarawih prayers and Eid prayers; people with compromised immunity such as the elderly, children, those with underlying health conditions amongst others should observe their prayers in their homes or wherever they are, and pray Zuhr in place of the Friday (Jum’ah) prayers.

“Regarding the Hajj and Umrah, it is obligatory to adhere to all directives issued by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are geared towards ensuring the well-being and safety of all; and are made in consultation with relevant knowledgeable stakeholders for common good.

“It is very likely that governments and appropriate agencies would start putting social distancing measures in place very soon, depending on the severity of the situation. This could mean that major public gatherings are closed. This will inevitably have a significant impact on the Muslim community, specifically our mosques, schools, study groups, madrasas and Islamic centres, especially with Ramadan just a few weeks away, and we fervently pray to Allah in his glorious names and attributes not to allow the pandemic to last that long.

“In the event of such restrictions, we emphatically urge all Muslims to comply fully with such measures that are in the public interest of all.

“Should it become necessary to suspend congregational prayers in the mosques, the prophetic example in this regard is for the caller to prayer (Mu’adhdhin) to announce during the call to prayer (adhan): Pray in your dwellings! Pray in your dwellings!

“This measure again can be based on the analogy that can be drawn from the Hadith in which the Prophet (s.a.w.) prohibits those who eat onion or garlic from attending congregation to avoid harming others with the odour of their mouths. It is obviously more necessary to prevent infection that may lead to death than mere harm with the smell.

“Business owners and traders should be urged to fear Allah and avoid hoarding essential products, creating artificial scarcity or unnecessary inflation of prices. Similarly, the populace should be considerate in their purchases and avoid reckless and extravagant purchases that prevent others from accessing essential commodities,” Professor Shehu said.

