Unity Forum’s top five contestants against Akeredolu

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE examines the intense intrigues among members of the Unity Forum caucus in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State for the ticket of the party for the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

AS the July 22, 2020 set aside by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial election primaries in Ondo State draw nears, aspirants have been jolted from the lethargy occasioned by the restrictions on activities and lockdown order by government to action stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and have started active politicking ahead of the primaries.

Though there were underground moves in spite of the lockdown, the readiness of INEC to conduct primaries in a few weeks has created a hike in activities, with diverse virtual meetings and small political group meetings have commenced across board in various factions within the party.

While the Unity Forum, a body of aggrieved party stalwarts determined to oust the incumbent government out of office by producing a consensus candidate that will slug it out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in the primaries is having its own issues; many old hands have emerged to show their interest to contest on the platform of the party while new hands are also trying their best to emerge the forum’s choice.

Those that have shown interest on the platform of the Unity Forum includes Akin Awodeyi Akinseyinwa, Olusola Oke, Jimi Odimayo, Jumoke Anifowose (Nee Ajasin), Dapo Adelegan, Bukola Adetula, Olusegun Abraham, Kazeem Olanrewaju, Ife Oyedele and Olayide Adelami.

And while the task of choosing a consensus candidate by the leadership and the seven-man Committee of Unity Forum further deepened the cracks within the forum, creating more splinter groups and face-offs that rocked the forum to its foundations and divided the leadership interest along diverse lines, the forum still stands as a factor.

The myriad allegations of corruption and other vices that have destabilised the forum, resulting in the diffusion and radiation of negative energies from aspirants to its leadership, as well as among aspirants and their sympathisers, has however not reduced the strength of the aspirants on the platform of the forum.

According to political pundits, in spite of the cracks within the forum, the candidates depending on it for ticket still have a relative appeal especially at the grassroots. However, out of the aspirants, five seem to be ahead in terms of appeal, experience, prominence, visibility, commitment and other parameters and are already being referred to as the Unity Forum’s big five.

Olusola Oke (SAN)

Olusola Oke spent his childhood years in the riverine Ilaje area of Ondo state. The experienced politician started life not with a silver spoon but as a child who lived in the fishing community and had great dreams. His vision propelled his struggle to read Law at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. He is an influential politician with a portfolio of various political offices. Twice, he has contested for the governorship seat without success, traversing several political parties. However, some believe that his oscillation between different parties create the image of inconsistency in some quarters in addition to his perceived romance with the incumbent administration in the state.

Olayide Adelami

Sixty-two-year-old Olayide Adelami is a trained administrator and accomplished public servant. He retired meritoriously a few years ago as the deputy Clerk of the National Assembly. The Owo indigene, like the incumbent governor, also holds a traditional title. And before his expression of interest in the governorship race, not much was known about his political engagements, but his campaign is gradually building inroads to the nooks and crannies of Ondo State. He is renowned for philanthropic activities among his people, thereby endearing him to them. Though he is said to have a deep pocket, he is perceived by analysts to be a green horn in the political terrain of Ondo. He is also seen by some to belong to the Akeredolu camp.

Ife Oyedele

Ife Oyedele graduated as an electrical engineer from the University of Lagos in 1982 and is the executive director of Engineering and Technical Services at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited. He hails from Okitipupa in the Ondo Southern senatorial district. Although, it is his first outing as a gubernatorial hopeful in the state, his campaign train moves around the state and he has a way of appealing to the people. But the belief by some people that if the governorship seat is to be taken from the South senatorial District, it should not go to Ikaleland may be a challenge.

Bukola Adetula

Bukola Adetula, a Juris Doctor, studied Criminal Justice in the United States of America. An Owo indigine, he also holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science and is no green horn in the Ondo political circuit, as he contested the gubernatorial seat in 2016 on the platform of the APC. Despite not winning, Adetula left a good impression on the minds of politicians and people in the state. He also enjoys the wealth of political ancestry as his father represented the state in the House of Representatives and is said to be a close ally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. His philanthropy is veered towards education and health, while his political structure cuts across the state. Although he is perceived to be too ambitious and not highly rated as a socialite, he is described as the most media-friendly aspirant. 58-year-old Adetula has a thriving law practice in the United States with substantial investment in oil and gas in Nigeria.

Olusegun Abraham

Olusegun Abraham, a Canada-based water engineer, holds additional Doctorate degree in Theology. The billionaire businessman and politician hails from Ikare Akoko. In the 2016 elections, he trailed Rotimi Akeredolu very closely at the primaries that produced the latter as the APC standard-bearer, a development that was taken to the election tribunals. He is rumoured to have enjoyed the support of the party bigwigs during the 2016 election. However, there are rumours that that patronage may be unavailable at present, creating a clog in his way.

As political analysts keep watchful eyes on unfolding events, the people of Ondo State are also caught in the frenzy and are keeping close tabs on the Unity Forum’s Big Five.

