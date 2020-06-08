COVID-19: Nigeria records 315 new cases, total now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 8th of June 2020, 315 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 12801 cases have been confirmed, 4040 cases have been discharged and 361 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 315 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos- 128, FCT-34, Rivers- 32, Edo- 28, Oyo- 22, Kaduna- 20, Gombe- 13, Ogun- 8, Plateau- 5, Delta- 7, Kwara- 7, Kano- 5, Bauchi- 4, Katsina- 2.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|5,895
|4,879
|944
|72
|Kano
|1,004
|478
|477
|49
|FCT
|986
|693
|270
|23
|Edo
|429
|291
|114
|24
|Katsina
|397
|167
|209
|21
|Oyo
|387
|268
|112
|7
|Rivers
|364
|191
|152
|21
|Kaduna
|363
|143
|210
|10
|Ogun
|363
|164
|186
|13
|Borno
|356
|142
|188
|26
|Bauchi
|295
|62
|224
|9
|Jigawa
|283
|125
|153
|5
|Gombe
|230
|85
|135
|10
|Delta
|155
|112
|35
|8
|Kwara
|142
|96
|45
|1
|Sokoto
|129
|14
|101
|14
|Plateau
|120
|30
|88
|2
|Nasarawa
|112
|76
|31
|5
|Ebonyi
|103
|78
|25
|0
|Abia
|83
|76
|7
|0
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Imo
|68
|49
|19
|0
|Yobe
|52
|20
|25
|7
|Osun
|49
|6
|39
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|45
|29
|14
|2
|Niger
|44
|17
|26
|1
|Adamawa
|42
|11
|27
|4
|Ondo
|42
|14
|21
|7
|Kebbi
|35
|2
|29
|4
|Enugu
|30
|15
|14
|1
|Bayelsa
|30
|10
|17
|3
|Anambra
|29
|25
|3
|1
|Ekiti
|29
|9
|18
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Benue
|13
|12
|1
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
315 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos- 128
FCT-34
Rivers- 32
Edo- 28
Oyo- 22
Kaduna- 20
Gombe- 13
Ogun- 8
Plateau- 5
Delta- 7
Kwara- 7
Kano- 5
Bauchi- 4
Katsina- 2
12801 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 4040
Deaths: 361 pic.twitter.com/emGBvHicRg
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 8, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency
The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story
Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story
MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd
YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story
You Don’t Own Nigeria, Northern CAN Tells Miyetti Allah
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and FCT on Sunday has cautioned the factional leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that the Fulani don’t own Nigeria. The Fulani leader had boasted that Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they would continue to rule for eternity… Read full story
Growing Hunger Amidst COVID-19-Induced Inflation, Fallen Income In Nigeria
James Oghene, a middle-aged man with two kids is a chef in one of the popular fast foods based in Surulere Lagos. Every day, Mr Oghene spends an average of N1,000 from his Ejigbo residence to and from work, but since February, he has not received a salary. Neighbours are already gossiping about his wife’s weight loss due to… Read full story