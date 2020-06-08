COVID-19: Nigeria records 315 new cases, total now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 8th of June 2020, 315 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 12801 cases have been confirmed, 4040 cases have been discharged and 361 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 315 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos- 128, FCT-34, Rivers- 32, Edo- 28, Oyo- 22, Kaduna- 20, Gombe- 13, Ogun- 8, Plateau- 5, Delta- 7, Kwara- 7, Kano- 5, Bauchi- 4, Katsina- 2.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,895 4,879 944 72 Kano 1,004 478 477 49 FCT 986 693 270 23 Edo 429 291 114 24 Katsina 397 167 209 21 Oyo 387 268 112 7 Rivers 364 191 152 21 Kaduna 363 143 210 10 Ogun 363 164 186 13 Borno 356 142 188 26 Bauchi 295 62 224 9 Jigawa 283 125 153 5 Gombe 230 85 135 10 Delta 155 112 35 8 Kwara 142 96 45 1 Sokoto 129 14 101 14 Plateau 120 30 88 2 Nasarawa 112 76 31 5 Ebonyi 103 78 25 0 Abia 83 76 7 0 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Imo 68 49 19 0 Yobe 52 20 25 7 Osun 49 6 39 4 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Niger 44 17 26 1 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Ondo 42 14 21 7 Kebbi 35 2 29 4 Enugu 30 15 14 1 Bayelsa 30 10 17 3 Anambra 29 25 3 1 Ekiti 29 9 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Benue 13 12 1 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

315 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos- 128

FCT-34

Rivers- 32

Edo- 28

Oyo- 22

Kaduna- 20

Gombe- 13

Ogun- 8

Plateau- 5

Delta- 7

Kwara- 7

Kano- 5

Bauchi- 4

Katsina- 2 12801 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 4040

Deaths: 361 pic.twitter.com/emGBvHicRg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 8, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story

Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd

YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story

You Don’t Own Nigeria, Northern CAN Tells Miyetti Allah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and FCT on Sunday has cautioned the factional leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that the Fulani don’t own Nigeria. The Fulani leader had boasted that Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they would continue to rule for eternity… Read full story

Growing Hunger Amidst COVID-19-Induced Inflation, Fallen Income In Nigeria

James Oghene, a middle-aged man with two kids is a chef in one of the popular fast foods based in Surulere Lagos. Every day, Mr Oghene spends an average of N1,000 from his Ejigbo residence to and from work, but since February, he has not received a salary. Neighbours are already gossiping about his wife’s weight loss due to… Read full story