 UNILORIN celebrates Age Abdulkareem as he exits as VC

There was a harvest of tributes on Friday in Ilorin for Professor Age Abdulkareem at the presentation of a book written to celebrate him as he wound up his tenure as the 10th vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

Among other attractions, there were many sessions of performances by the university’s Department of Performing Arts, which presented a playlet to highlight the virtues, work ethics and personality of the outgoing vice chancellor. There were also cultural dance performances by the performing arts troupe.

The book, Professor Abdulkareem: Footprints of a Giant, was written by the director of Corporate Affairs, UNILORIN, Mr Kunle Akogun.

Akogun in his speech said that the book, the second edition in the UNILORIN leadership series, was envisioned to chronicle the achievements of Professor Abdulkareem during his five-year tenure as the VC.

He thanked everyone that had one way or the other contributed to the success of the publication.

In his remarks, the book reviewer and publisher of the Premium Times newspaper, Dapo Olorunyomi, described Professor Abdulkareem as a brilliant man who had always stood in defence of the weak or the poor right from his school days.

Olorunyomi, who incidentally was Abdulkareem’s schoolmate, also described the outgoing VC as “a modern-minded person” who “has a very decent sense of self;” a principled man “whose ‘yes’ or ‘no’ is always from the heart.”

Olorunyomi took time to read out the positive comments and testimonies from several people who worked with the outgoing VC – which he said he collated while deliberately scouring for possible negative comments about the celebrant.

After the public presentation of the book, gifts were presented to Abdulkareem by the university; Students’ Union; Committee of Provosts and Deans, and external council members.

Professor Abdulkareem in his remarks appreciated the councils he worked with as well as the principal officers for the successes achieved during his tenure.

He also particularly thanked the Students Union for bailing him out at a difficult moment during his tenure.

Professor Wahab Supo Egbewole has since taken office as the new vice chancellor of the university.