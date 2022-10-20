Private universities should benefit from TETFund — Olayinka, ex-UI VC

Former vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has posited that private universities should be given the opportunity to access research funds from TETFund since university education is both a public and private concern.

Professor Olayinka stated this while delivering the KolaDaisi University, Ibadan (KDU-I)’s, second convocation lecture with the theme ‘The future of Private University in Nigeria’ held at the Agbeke Memorial Hall of the university.

He further disclosed that the debate as to whether private universities should benefit from funding support from the TETFund is yet to be decided.

He noted that the future of private universities in Nigeria is very bright “inasmuch as the public universities alone cannot take care of the demands of the teeming youths to access tertiary education;” hence, the more reason it must benefit from the funding support of the TETFund.

He was of the opinion that each private university needs to design its own template to be competitive while maintaining a very high reputation in order to stand out.

Olayinka observed that one of the areas in which the private universities had been able to maintain a clear edge over the public universities is their ability to maintain a stable academic calendar.

While he said that incessant strikes in public universities are not good for the image and reputation of the country, he lamented that students spend far more time to complete their degree programmes than would have been the case if the academic calendar had been stable.

He therefore advised the graduating students to go into the world and be change agents.

The founder and chancellor of the university, Chief Kola Daisi, while congratulating the students, charged them to be good ambassadors of the university.

“The importance of quality graduates cannot be overemphasised, most especially in a time like this when the nation is in dire need of innovative leaders. You are to be problem solvers, finding solutions to challenges in your areas of interest,” he said.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Professor Adeniyi Osuntogun, lauded the founder for his contribution to the development of the institution to make it world class and conducive for learning.

The pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of KDU, Mr Remi Babalola, admonished the graduands to be deliberate about doing the right things and making right choices.

In his address, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Adeniyi Olatubosun, equally encouraged the graduands to leverage the quality training that they had received in the institution.

“This, to a large extent will prepare you for positive leadership positions in a malicious society where such quality is gradually dwindling,” Olatunbosun said.





In his contribution at the event, Accord Party senatorial candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Mr Kolapo Kola-Daiso said the role of private universities cannot be overemphasised.

He charged politicians to do away with violence as the country is getting ready for the next general elections.

Highlight of the event were the presentation of awards and prizes to some outstanding students of the institution.