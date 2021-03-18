UNICAL set for 34th convocation ceremony

The University of Calabar has announced week-long activities for the 34th convocation ceremony.

In a release made available to Genuine Reports signed by the Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe indicates that the ceremony is for graduands up to and including 2019/2020.

The release reads in parts “The 34th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar is hereby announced for the benefit of the general public and for graduands of this university. The ceremony which is for graduands up to and including the 2019/2020 session is as follows…”

According to the release, the Press conference is to hold on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Council Chambers of the university.

The convocation lecture is to hold on Friday, March 2021, which is to be delivered by Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport, on ‘The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood’.

While Groundbreaking ceremony of the KAM-wire ODL Building and award of Diplomas/First Degrees/Higher Degrees/Conferment of Honorary Degree and induction into UNICAL Alumni will hold on Saturday, 27, March 2021.

