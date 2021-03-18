Woman arraigned for allegedly stealing N134m from employer

A woman, Motunrayo Ayisire, has been arraigned before a Special Offences Court in Ikeja for allegedly stealing N134million from her employer, Bartal West Africa Ltd.

Ayisire pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing levelled against her.

According to the state prosecutor, Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi, the defendant committed the offences alongside others who are now at large between the months of May and June 2016 in Lagos.

“The defendant and her accomplices diverted the sum of N134million from the account of Bartal West Africa Ltd, her employer to the accounts of two other companies.

“The names of those companies are Molas Divine Touch Venture Ltd and BDC Company.

“The offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015,” Bajulaiye-Bishi said.

Following her plea, the defence counsel, Mr U.V Okoroafor informed the court that he had filed a bail application dated November 10, 2020.

“I pray the court admits the applicant to bail. She is a nursing mother, she has never interfered with police investigations and she always attended proceedings which began at the Magistrate Court,” he said.

In a short ruling, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo granted Ayisire bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 10 for trial.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…