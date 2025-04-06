Understanding bipolar disorder: When moods swing too far

HAVE you ever met someone who, one day, is full of energy, talking fast, making big plans, and then, a few days or weeks later, withdraws completely, feeling hopeless and drained? You might have thought, “This person is just moody,” but what if it’s something more?

Let’s meet Ms. Grace, a 28-year-old woman who works in marketing. She’s the life of the office, full of ideas, always initiating new projects, and often volunteering to help others. But sometimes, without warning, Ms. Grace disappears from work. She won’t answer calls, doesn’t leave her bed, and feels like a failure. Her colleagues joke that she’s just being dramatic, but Grace is actually living with bipolar disorder.

There have been misconceptions over the years, misconceptions just like those of Ms. Grace’s colleagues. Many still believe that bipolar disorder is a sign of weakness, laziness, or even a spiritual problem. But in truth, it is a brain-based condition influenced by a mix of genetics, chemical imbalances, and life stressors.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings, ranging from periods of intense excitement (mania) to deep sadness (depression). It’s more than just regular ups and downs; it affects how a person thinks, feels, and functions. The good news? It can be managed, especially when noticed early.

Bipolar disorder is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors. If someone in the family has bipolar disorder, there is a higher chance of developing it, although it is not guaranteed. Imbalances in brain chemicals can also play a role, as well as extreme stress, traumatic experiences, or substance abuse, which can trigger symptoms in someone who is already at risk.

Bipolar disorder often starts in the late teenage years or early adulthood, usually between ages 15 and 25. However, symptoms can sometimes appear in childhood or later in life. Many people experience mood swings for years before receiving a proper diagnosis, which is why early recognition is so important.

Many people don’t recognise bipolar disorder early because the signs can be mistaken for stress, personality traits, or even spiritual issues. During a manic phase, a person may feel overly happy or energetic for long periods, talk very fast while jumping from one idea to another, sleep very little but still feel active, make impulsive decisions like spending too much or quitting jobs suddenly, and feel overly confident, almost invincible. During a depressive phase, they may feel sad or hopeless for an extended time, lose interest in things they once enjoyed, sleep too much or have trouble sleeping, feel extremely tired and lack motivation, and have thoughts of self-doubt or even self-harm.

In many cases, people go years without knowing they have bipolar disorder. They may struggle in relationships, work, or school without understanding why. The earlier it’s diagnosed, the better it can be managed with professional help, lifestyle changes, and, if needed, medication. Bipolar disorder does not have a permanent cure, but it can be managed effectively with treatment. In most cases, medication is required for life to help stabilize mood swings and prevent severe episodes. Although medication alone is not enough, therapy, lifestyle adjustments, and strong social support all play a crucial role in managing the condition.

In Nigeria, mental health issues are often misunderstood. Some people believe mood swings like these are spiritual attacks, personal weaknesses, or simply ‘bad behavior, just like Ms Grace’s colleagues. This makes it harder for those struggling to seek help. But bipolar disorder is a medical condition, just like diabetes or hypertension, and it needs proper care. Raising awareness about mental health will help reduce stigma and encourage people to seek the necessary support.

Interestingly, many people with bipolar disorder are highly intelligent and creative. Some of history’s greatest thinkers, artists, and innovators are believed to have had it. Their bursts of energy, unique perspectives, and deep emotions may have contributed to their groundbreaking work in different fields. However, without proper management, these advantages can be overshadowed by the depressive phases, which can severely impact motivation and functioning.

If you or someone you know is experiencing extreme mood swings, do not ignore it. Seeking professional help is crucial, as psychologists and psychiatrists can provide the right diagnosis and treatment. Educating others about bipolar disorder will also help reduce stigma and make it easier for those affected to get the support they need. With the right treatment and support, people living with bipolar disorder can lead happy, fulfilling lives. The key is awareness, early intervention, and continuous management. Let’s start paying attention and supporting each other.

In the next episode we’ll talk about the different types of bipolar disorder, how to recognize them, and explore other important aspects such as diagnosis, treatment options, and living successfully with the condition. Until then, let’s keep listening, learning, and showing a little more kindness to those around us. Sometimes, understanding begins with simply paying attention.

