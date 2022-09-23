Understanding A Community Drug Problem: How To Tackle An Epidemic?

The drug problem in the United States has long been an epidemic. Countless communities across the country are doing their part to ensure that no one will be caught up in an addiction. Unfortunately, of the many that suffer from it, there is a number that won’t survive due to an overdose.

Every community is trying to come up with strategies to make sure drugs are off the streets and not in the hands of people who ‘need’ it to self-medicate. New Waters Recovery announced that help is available for those who need to get over their addiction.

You can check out their website for more information. Let’s talk more about how communities in the United States are dealing with the drug epidemic.

An issue that needs to be addressed at the state and federal level

Because of how widespread the epidemic is, every state in the nation is addressing it with the help of various policies being passed through their respective legislative bodies. Likewise, the issue is something the federal government is focusing on.

Many states are filing lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of opioid drugs. This is due to the fact that many of them had abused the drugs themselves, even if they received a legitimate reason to take them at the outset.

More than a quarter of those prescribed opioid medication for chronic pain will misuse them. For example, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office has announced that their state will likely receive nearly $500 million in a lawsuit settlement with opioid companies due to their connection with the epidemic.

It’s only a matter of time when other states will receive similar compensation in this regard. Attorney Generals across the country have filed similar lawsuits and such results may be expected in the not so distant future.

Education on awareness and the dangers of drugs

Awareness on the drug epidemic may need to be raised further. This also includes local law enforcement and other government authorities to provide presentations involving the issues surrounding the drug epidemic and how it’s affecting their communities.

Most of the presentations are often given by authorities to students, civic groups, local clubs and organizations, and afterschool programs. The more people are made aware of and learn about the dangers of substance abuse and the ongoing epidemic, the greater the message can be spread from one person to the next.

ALSO READ: Why I am headlining a digital concert with Ckrowd —Ayefele

However, the words spoken in the presentation is only half of the battle. It takes action to also help bring the drug epidemic to a close. Aside from presentations, public service announcements can also be effective.

These PSAs are broadcast on television and radio outlets. With many people using the Internet on a regular basis, awareness can also be spread on social media. Authorities will use the common mediums and channels used by the community in an effort to get the word out.

Disposal of unwanted drugs should be encouraged





In an effort to reduce the theft and abuse of prescription drugs, namely unwanted amounts of it, authorities should encourage proper disposal. For example, law enforcement agencies across the country have allowed their stations as places where people can properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs.

They have the authority to dispose of the drugs and will provide a safe place for those who need to throw them out because they no longer have any use for it. It’s also a layer of protection to ensure no one abuses them in the future, including the patient.

Prescription drugs such as Hydrocodone, Oxymorphone, and other opioids should be disposed of. It is also advised that benzodiazepines (or benzos) can be disposed of properly if the use for them is no longer needed. Communities are being strategic about the disposal process so these leftover drugs don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Have people be aware of and know the signs of substance abuse

Many people may not know about the signs of potential substance abuse. That’s why it is important for people to learn about them. This way, people may notice something that doesn’t seem right with a member of their family, their friends, or anyone they might work with.

They may grow concerned about the noticeable appearance of a person. They may also express concern for someone’s change in behavior. While one potential sign won’t confirm substance abuse, knowing the others will help you make an easier connection.

Once substance abuse is confirmed, a person can do their part to help the other get the help they need. The sooner this is confirmed, the better they can be able to put a stop to someone’s addiction. Getting someone help may be a challenge at first because they will likely refuse it.

Talking to someone about their addiction or even staging an intervention can be the solution. From there, it will take an assessment to help determine the treatment plan for someone who is willing to beat their addiction.

Also, people are being made aware of the fact that overdose can be prevented. For example, people including first responders may carry Narcan in an effort to revive a person from a possible overdose. The policies on who can administer it will vary from state to state.

The Good Samaritan Laws in each state can allow someone to help a person who may have overdosed on drugs.

Final Thoughts

It takes a community to come together and beat back something like a drug epidemic. It has already gripped towns and cities across the country. It’s an issue that is happening right in someone’s backyard.

Local, state, and federal governments are continuing to address the issue. At the same time, the general population as a whole are also doing their part. You can do what it takes to stop the drug epidemic from getting worse.

The question is: what will you do? How can you help? Be sure to ask your local authorities about what you can do to help stop the drug epidemic.