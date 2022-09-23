Plateau LP gubernatorial candidate picks former legislator as running mate

By Isaac Shobayo
The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in Plateau State, Dr Patrick Dakum, has picked the former member of the House of Representatives, Edward Pwajok (SAN), as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

Dr Dakum disclosed this on Friday at Kuru Ward B while commissioning the party office, stating that the choice of the former House of Representatives member was based on his wealth of experience in governance and has served in various capacities in different spheres of life.

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, who described Pwajok as a grassroots mobilizer and illustrious son of Birom land and Plateau State, said Pwajok’s membership in the party will increase the party’s chances of winning the state governorship election in 2023.

He further pointed out that his running mate will be officially unveiled in due course and assured the people of the state that the Labour Party will change the face of Plateau through a people-oriented programme if elected into government in 2023.

Dakum promised to provide purposeful leadership with great responsibility by addressing insecurity and other factors militating against the development of Plateau State.

He said: “The Labour Party remains the only veritable political platform in the country today that puts people at the centre of its development plans. Others have circumvented democracy for their personal agenda. We will turn around the fortunes of Plateau State. ”

Meanwhile, former Federal lawmaker Edward Pwajok SAN recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to join the Labour Party following a failed reconciliation with his former political party.

