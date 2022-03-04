Uncertainty greets APC zonal congress

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal congresses may have run into a hitch, Nigerian Tribune has gathered as the sale of forms was yet to commence as of Thursday evening, fueling speculation of plot to delay the conduct of the exercise fixed for March 12.

The screening of aspirants is expected to hold tomorrow but aspirants are worried that it could be aborted as the caretaker/ extraordinary convention planning committee keeps them guessing on when it would commence sale of forms.

The sale of forms was originally fixed for between Monday, February 28 and Thursday, March 3, by virtue of schedule of activities for the zonal congresses as released by the secretary of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Despite the earlier directive by the APC CECPC that nomination forms will be sold at the zonal headquarters of the party, a party source told Nigerian Tribune that the forms were yet to be dispatched to the zonal offices by the directorate of organisation at the party headquarters.

An aspirant for the office of zonal organising secretary, Kassim Ndanusa, expressed disappointment over development surrounding the convention.

He said: “If the zonal congresses will not hold again, let them inform us. We have never been in the dark like this. Back in my state, our leaders don’t have answers to our questions, here we are in Abuja, we are not better off.

“Nobody is offering any information. Is it that the party is starting the whole zoning arrangement again with the zoning committee headed by the Kwara State governor? What happened to the zoning arrangement the governors presented to President Muhammadu Buhari?”

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee on Thursday dropped its earlier list of the 20 subcommittees for the convention.

A statement signed by Akpanudoedehe urged the party faithful “to disregard all previous communications on this matter,” adding that “the chairmen and secretaries are hereby invited for inauguration on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. at the national secretariat of the party.”