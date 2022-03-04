Fuel crisis: Buhari govt has lost control of governance —PDP

FOR its failure to arrest the lingering fuel scarcity, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, listed several indicators as showing that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has abdicated its constitutional duty to guarantee the security and welfare of the people.

According to the PDP, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the country is in such a chaotic situation that pointed to the fact the Buhari government had come to the end of the road in governance and had nothing else to offer Nigerians.

The party said the chaotic situation in the country is epitomised by “widespread uncertainties, unabating fuel crisis piercing economic hardship, sectional agitations, heated industrial unrests, infrastructural stagnation, kidnapping, daily bloodletting and escalated insecurity with gangsters now taking over the streets of major cities.”

Such a situation, the party noted, further confirmed that the Buhari administration is now on autopilot, with its central command structure in disarray. With particular reference to the lingering fuel crisis, the PDP chided Buhari for travelling to the United Kingdom amid a crisis, noting that such decision underscored the insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

The party also chided Buhari for showing lack of commitment to welfare of Nigerians by travelling when Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike.

“Nigerians will recall that after being exposed for importing contaminated fuel with consequential damage to vehicles, machineries and businesses, the APC government had promised to fix the situation.

“Sadly, several weeks after, the APC Federal Government had failed in its promise as always, like in every other aspect of our national life. “With the corruption and abdication of duty by the APC, our nation is now at the mercy of black-market vendors who charge already overburdened Nigerians as high as N500 per litre of fuel; a development that has resulted in spiral increase in transport fares, costs of food, medicines and other essential commodities.

“This is in addition to the collapse of many businesses, massive loss of jobs, hunger and starvation, sudden death of breadwinners with grave economic pressure on millions of families and attendant social consequences to our country.

“By travelling out of the country at the time Nigerians expect him to make himself available and provide leadership to address the agitation by striking university lecturers, President Buhari further exposes APC’s lack of commitment towards the wellbeing and development of Nigerians youths,” the party said.