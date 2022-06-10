UK plans to probe Apple, Google’s mobile browser dominance

World News
By Tribune Online
UK plans to probe Apple,

Britain’s competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc and Google’s mobile browsers as well as the iPhone maker’s restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was also taking enforcement action against Alphabet Inc’s Google over its app store payment practices.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

UK plans to probe Apple, Google’s mobile browser dominance


MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

UK plans to probe Apple, Google’s mobile browser dominance

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
World News

iPhone 12: Apple insider reveals date of release

Latest News

Apple wins fight against $15bn EU tax order

Latest News

Google to invest about $4.5bn in India’s Jio Platforms

Latest News

Google to invest $10bn in India

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More