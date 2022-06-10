UK plans to probe Apple, Google’s mobile browser dominance

Britain’s competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc and Google’s mobile browsers as well as the iPhone maker’s restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was also taking enforcement action against Alphabet Inc’s Google over its app store payment practices.

