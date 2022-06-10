Senate president meets NASS workers

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Friday evening held a meeting with the striking staff of the National Assembly with a view to ending the one-week strike to press home the demand for payment of outstanding National Minimum Wage and implementation of Revised Conditions of Service.

According to the notice sent to the Parliamentary Correspondents, the meeting which was initiated at the instance of the Senate President was scheduled for 4 pm in Conference Room 301 in the Senate Wing.

One of the staff who was privy to the development explained the meeting was aimed at prevailing on the protesting workers to suspend the protest ahead of the resumption scheduled for Tuesday, 15th June 2022.

Some of the staff who converged at the entrance of the National Assembly complex chanted a solidarity song: ‘Freedom come by struggle, by struggle, freedom come’, as the Senate President’s convoy entered the complex.

Meanwhile, all efforts by Parliamentary Correspondents to attend the meeting were rebuffed as some of the dreadful-looking National Assembly staff barred them from accessing the complex.

“We don’t need Journalists, go! What are you doing here, the meeting is not for you.”





At the time of filing this report, the meeting was still ongoing.

