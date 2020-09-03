The University of Ibadan (UI), Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been ranked first, second and third in that order in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking in its latest report released on Wednesday.

Covenant University, Ota; the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife are three other Nigerian universities ranked closely behind them and in order of position, starting with the fourth.

THE University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The organisation uses 13 standardized performance indicators and group into five areas including teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income and reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research) and industry income (knowledge transfer) with these comparisons trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments worldwide.

Globally, the University of Oxford, United Kingdom ranked for the fourth consecutive times the best and followed by the University of Stanford and Havard University, both in the United States and the California Institute of Technology, also in the US.

While no African university is among the top 200 globally, the University of Cape Town, University of Witwatersrand, and Stellenbosch University, all in South Africa ranked top three in Africa in that order while the University of Ghana, which is seventh in Africa ranked the best in West Africa.

UI which is ranked in 401- 500 band globally is 14th in Africa while LASU and UNILAG are in 501-600 and 601-800 bracket, respectively, globally.

However, the vice-chancellors of both UI and LASU, Professors Olayinka Idowu and Olanrewaju Fagbohun, have expressed their happiness over the development.

They said the achievement was a product of joint efforts of all the stakeholders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…