Government agencies tasked to tackle PSS, disburse CVFF

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) has tasked government agencies at the ports to tackle the incessant Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) being slammed on Nigerian bound cargoes by foreign shipping lines. This is even as the group called for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF), and also called for a lasting solution to the absence of scanners at Nigerian ports.

In a statement signed by SCAN President, Yusuf Babalola, the group also lauded the recent synergy among the heads of Nigeria’s maritime agencies aimed at eliminating friction among government agencies while discharging their duties.

According to the statement, “As the pandemic eases off, SCAN wishes to urge the Federal Government to quit lip service and deliver on its several promises to put the maritime sector in the right condition to enable it perform optimally as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

“Issues like the recent Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) unilaterally slammed on Nigerian bound cargoes by shipping agencies, disbursements of the CVFF, issue of indigenous vessel ownership, provision of scanners are all begging for prompt attention at the ports.”

The group also noted that, “with the nation’s huge cargo advantage, it should be able to not only retain the huge expenses on patronage of foreign vessels but also significantly dictate how its shipping affairs are run.

“The presidency and heads of maritime agencies must also end the entrenched corruption on the port roads.”

Recall that the heads of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC); Nigeria Customs Service (NCS); Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN); and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) recently began a periodic meeting to harmonise operations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time… CVFF | CVFF | CVFF | CVFF