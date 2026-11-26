The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI) has approved the appointment of Professor Ayodeji Oludare Omole as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution.

Omole’s two-year tenure commenced on November 10, 2026. He has since assumed duty.

A Professor of Forest/Timber Engineering, Omole joined the services of the University of Ibadan in 1997 as an Assistant Lecturer in the then Department of Forest Resources Management.

He rose through the academic ranks to become a Professor on October 1, 2015, becoming the first academic in Nigeria to attain professorial status in that area of specialisation.

Born on March 6, 1970, in Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo State, Omole obtained a degree in Forestry and Wood Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 1994.

He later obtained his master’s and doctorate degrees in Wood Products Engineering from the University of Ibadan in 1997 and 2000, respectively.

A prolific researcher, Omole has pioneered research in veneer lamination of wood-cement boards and the use of used engine oil as a wood preservative. He has also collaborated with other scholars to publish more than 100 research articles in reputable peer-reviewed journals.

He has taught as an adjunct or visiting scholar at several universities in Nigeria and Sierra Leone and served as an external examiner to institutions within and outside the country.

Before his appointment, Omole held several administrative and leadership positions at the University of Ibadan, including Head of the Department of Forest Production and Products from 2021 to 2025.

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He also served as Chairman of the University’s Senior Staff Housing Committee, Project Coordinator of the Awba Dam Rehabilitation and Restoration Project, and Coordinator of the Practical Year Training Programme at departmental and faculty levels.

Beyond the university, Omole has played prominent roles in organised labour and higher education administration. He served as Chairman of the University of Ibadan branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from 2016 to 2020, having been involved in the union since 1998.

During his tenure as ASUU chairman, he facilitated the construction of an ultra-modern secretariat for the university’s branch and initiated the union’s End-Well special welfare scheme, designed to support members’ retirement plans.

In November 2019, he was appointed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as Chairman of the state’s Negotiation Committee on the sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

He was also appointed Chairman of the Planning and Implementation Committee for the upgrade of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a university of education in 2022.

Omole currently serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of LAUTECH, as well as Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities (COPSUN).

He belongs to several professional associations, including the Council on Forest Engineering, United States; Commonwealth Forestry Association, United Kingdom; Society for Wood Science and Technology, United States; and the Forest and Forest Products Society of Nigeria.

His recognitions include awards from ASUU, the LAUTECH Alumni Association Worldwide, the Oyo State Government, the University of Ibadan Teachers Cooperative and the Federal University of Technology, Akure Alumni Association. He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Policy Management and Leadership Development and the Society for Peace Studies and Practice.