Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has said the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port and planned modernisation of strategic border corridors will unlock Cross River State’s economic potential, boost regional commerce and reposition the state as a major gateway for international trade.

Adeniyi, who spoke at the 6th AfSNET Investment Conference 2026 in Calabar, Cross River State, said the state was on the path to reclaiming its historic position as one of Nigeria’s foremost commercial hubs.

He described the groundbreaking for the Bakassi Deep Sea Port as a milestone that could transform the economic fortunes of Cross River State and strengthen its participation in international trade.

Reflecting on Calabar’s commercial heritage, the Customs boss recalled that the city once hosted Nigeria’s busiest Customs port, noting that its trading history dated back approximately a century.

He also highlighted that Nigeria’s first indigenous and longest-serving Comptroller-General of Customs hailed from Calabar, underscoring the state’s historic contribution to the Service and the country’s commercial development.

Adeniyi expressed optimism that the proposed port, alongside the modernisation of strategic border corridors, would create opportunities for investment, expand exports, generate employment and stimulate economic activities across the region.

However, he stressed that infrastructure development must be accompanied by operational reforms, noting that the construction of ports and border facilities alone would not eliminate existing trade bottlenecks.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Customs Service had conducted a Time Release Study to determine how long it takes to process consignments at the ports and identify areas requiring improvement in cargo clearance.

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The Customs CG also identified the establishment of effective One-Stop Border Posts at the Mfum-Ekok and Seme borders as critical to improving cross-border trade, eliminating duplicate examinations and reducing cargo clearance delays.

On trade compliance, the Customs boss disclosed that the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme had facilitated the recovery of approximately N200 billion through improved compliance.

He acknowledged the support of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in advancing trade development and modernisation initiatives, while stressing the importance of stronger partnerships among government institutions, financial organisations and private-sector operators.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Cross River/CFTZ/Akwa Ibom Area Command, has pledged collaboration with government agencies and other stakeholders to support the development of the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port and facilitate legitimate trade in the region.

The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller Nkiruka Nwala, gave the assurance when she joined service chiefs and heads of government agencies to receive Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, ahead of the port’s groundbreaking ceremony.