UI alumni in diaspora donate N6m e-library to students

The University of Ibadan Physiotherapy Alumni Association in Diaspora has donated a N6million electronic library to students of the Physiotherapy Department, College of Medicine, of the university to promote learning.

Members of the association are based in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Ireland. Dr Ayo Famuyide is the association’s president, while Dr. Charles Maduwuba, vice president; Dr. Tope Olusina, Secretary; and Dr Sola Oshunniyi, the treasurer, are all based in the USA.

Dr Sola Oshunniyi, who represented the association at the inauguration of the N6million e-library at the college said the association decided on donating the e-library based on their past experience while training at the University.

The association, which aims at student centred programmes, he said sees the e-library as an investment in the future of the nation and its youths and urged that the investment be maximised also to provide better clinical services for patients at the University College Hospital.

Dr Osunniyi pledged that the association will continue to support the college and the physiotherapy department in all areas to enhance the academic and clinical training of physiotherapists and compete in the global competitive market.

Africa’s first female professional of physiotherapy in Africa, Arinola Sanya, who addressed the gathering via an online platform, described the e-library as a special gift from the alumni saying it will also give a better footing to the physiotherapy postgraduate training in the college.

Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Babatunde Ekanola described alumni of institutions as a rich resource that can help ensure rapid progress in the teaching, research and services activities of institutions like UI that can be tapped into.

Professor Ekanola, represented by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun said: “in many flagship universities, it is the alumni that run and sustain them and we look forward to the time when the government will hand over to the alumni while the government only gives support.”

He urged the physiotherapy alumni in the diaspora to be part of the faculty to teach, and thereby help to improve the University’s world ranking.

Others at the occasion including the President, Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA) Worldwide, Professor Dipo Otolorin, who was represented by the association’s secretary, Dr Sesan Oluwasola; Acting Head of Department, Physiotherapy, UI, Dr Omoyemi Ogwumike; and Acting Librarian, UI, Dr Grace Ajuwon, all commended the donor of the e-library, and emphasised the importance of the project to academic performances of the students.

