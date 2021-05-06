HIV/AIDS: Ogun unveils plan to reduce mother-to-child transmission

As part of effort to reduce the spread of the Human Immuno Deficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), particularly the mother-to-child transmission of the virus, the Ogun State government has said that it will continue to promote integration and strengthen referral linkages, between antenatal care, family planning, sexual and reproductive health services.

The Executive Secretary/Project Manager, Ogun State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OGSACA), Dr Kehinde Fatungase, who made this known at the year 2020 Annual Response Report on ensure HIV/AIDS, at Imodi Mosan, Ijebu-Ode, stated that resources would be harnessed to ensure that the state is free of the virus.

Dr Fatungase, in a statement signed by the agency’s press officer, Mrs. Tomi Soremi, noted that the present administration was committed to the wellbeing of women and children, stressing that contraceptive-demand generation programmes for HIV positive women would be given utmost attention, while the expansion access to HIV positive pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) services would be monitored.

He added that the agency is targeting at least 80 per cent of people living with HIV and vulnerable children in the three senatorial districts of the state, for access to quality service, care and support, just as 90 percent of all HIV positive pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are scheduled to receive ART, by the end of year 2021.

In her contribution, a consultant on HIV/AIDS in the state, Mrs Balikis Olorunisola, said the state was passionate on data gathering and documentation, noting that record keeping of activities with accurate figures, is essential for the state’s HIV work plan.

Olorunisola admonished participating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and others to key into the programme analysis, so as to increase prevention rate and save lives, assuring that the state government would institutionalise and strengthen the quality management systems for all ART and viral load assessment services.

