Determined to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has kick-started testing for the COVID-19 pandemic following the recent validation of the testing centre by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement in Benin by the Head, Public Relations, Mr Joshua Uwaila, the validation which was announced on Monday by NCDC was made possible by the collaboration between UBTH and the Centre for Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation ( CERHI), University of Benin.

Uwaila added that the collaboration, initiated by the Chief Medical Director, Prof Darlington Obaseki, provided access to the use of the centre’s Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for COVID-19 testing.

The spokesman said: “With this new development, testing for COVID-19 for UBTH patients has become more efficient as travelling cost and time in handling test specimens have now been eliminated. This achievement adds traction to the fight against COVID-19 in Edo State.”

According to him, during last Thursday’s visit by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to the UBTH Isolation Centre penultimate he was taken on a guided tour of the testing centre among other facilities.

During the visit, Obaseki had expressed satisfaction with the management of the hospital especially in the area of collaboration with the state government in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

