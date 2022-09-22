UBEC set to unveil smart schools

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) will soon inaugurate the Smart Schools being established at the cost of N21.6bn across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Smart School programme was initiated by the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, as model schools that states and other stakeholders could replicate as part of efforts to provide a conducive learning environment and infrastructure in the country.

The project involves building and equipping the schools across the country with modern instructional and vocational materials.

UBEC as an intervention agency wants to set a new standard on how school buildings and public infrastructures should be.

The UBEC boss, speaking on the preparation for unveiling of the schools, said the commission had commenced the development of course outline and contents for the training of education managers, teachers, technical support personnel and other stakeholders for the schools and e-learning programmes.

