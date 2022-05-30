UBA rewards savers with bumper cash

THE United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Friday rewarded savers in its save and win promo with bountiful cash rewards ranging from N15,000 to N2 million.

The lender doled out N15,000 monthly allowance for a whole year for five lucky customers, N1 million rewards for 10 customers, N100,000 to 20 savings customers, N500,000 shopping allowance for a customer, N1.2 million rent payment for a customer and the star prize winner of N2 million.

Africa’s Global Bank’s Super Savers Draw, which held at the UBA Head Office, Marina, Lagos, saw Elisha Zari Yusuf emerge the star prize winner of N2 million.

Zari Yusuf, who first expressed shock and disbelief when a call was first put across to him to announce his emergence as star prize winner, lauded the UBA Group for different efforts they are making to empower Nigerians through the savings promo.

“I am very grateful, God will bless you, thank you very much UBA,” he enthused.

Naomi Ogonna Mba also emerged winner of N1.2 million rent for one year courtesy of the UBA savers promo, while Veronica Misimai Logbo won the N500,000 shopping voucher.





The latest UBA Super Savers Draw was organised in a transparent manner which saw the bank uplifting the living standards of many of its customers through financial rewards of different categories.

Some of the winners of the N100 cash rewards are, Oluchukwu Philomena, Jamila Usman, Gloria Folake , Rabiu Ahmed, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, amongst others.

The 10 Savings Account holders who won N1 million each are; Gabriel Okeke, Yomi C. Adeniran, Samuel Mercy, Isah Shuibu, Adewale M Olayiwola, Promise Kingsley, C Nnake, Annene Dubem and Ugbeke. C, amongst others.

Winners in the N15,000 monthly allowances for one year are; Ramotu Momodu, Oluwatomi Ede, Esther Benjamin, amongst others. They were some university students with a NextGen Account wining a monthly salary of N15,000 for a year.

UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, in her statement, congratulated all the winners and urged others who didn’t win to be hopeful of victory hence they have opened their savings accounts.

She explained that the Super Savers promo is another opportunity for customers to have their lives transformed. All existing customers need do to qualify is to ensure that they save monthly in their UBA Savings Account, while new customers should simply dial *919*20# to open a UBA Bumper Account.

Altraide said that the Super Savers Draw is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria and has something big for everyone. The aim is to appreciate loyal customers of the bank who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years.

It also offers fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have in the past benefitted from various promos held by the bank.

