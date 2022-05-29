Rule of law is not party manifesto – Prince Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, a lawyer is a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, he speaks on the difference between the rule of law and party manifesto that can be advertised, how to determine the rule of law is working, aspiring for position without necessarily having experience in governance and other issues.

What is your thought on the effectiveness of the rule of law in this country?

With due respect, there is no rule of law yet in this country. There is only the rule of persons. Let me give you the benchmark. When there is rule of law, change of government will not affect it because rule of law is where the law is no longer in the hands of the government to enforce. There is a rule of law if for example, as as sitting president, a police constable can send a note to me through the security that they want to arrest the Attorney General because he used his car to knock somebody on the way to the council meeting. That’s when you have rule of law. That is to say, the institution of the state, like the police and all of that are free from government interference. And that when I am in government, I fear the police as much as the man who is selling oranges on the street. So that’s when you have rule of law. So we will get there. That is the journey we need to get to but we need to define it well. So when they say, for example, a certain president is helping the rule of law, you don’t have rule of law, because rule of law is not the party manifesto.

As a lawyer and businessman, do you agree that one needs experience in governance before joining politics?

Let me confess in public that I do not have any experience in bad governance; I have not been part of those who have been misgoverning the country. So, that lack of experience in doing bad things, I admit, I don’t have. However, when you want to take a decision in the public sector, the only difference is that the money doesn’t belong to you. It belongs to the people. Everything you do in managerial field in both private sector or public sector are the same. If I am managing this station, as a private station, it is the same principle as that of a public station, the only difference is that profit interest or motive is downplayed but if I need to provide electricity, it doesn’t matter if I am in government or outside. Leadership in public service is not about forming an alliance. If you are a failed minister, you are in charge of housing. People don’t have housing. You cannot come to say, I was a minister. I have experience. No, you can only say you had an opportunity to serve and you failed. If you are a governor, and you spent eight years, and bankrupted the state, you cannot say you have experience in managing a state. No, you will say, I was given an opportunity to manage state, I mismanaged it. You can only be good at if you have been good at it. If you have to give him more opportunity than me, does it mean that you are better than my experience. I have represented and advised government. I have consulted for government, Nigeria and overseas. Let me say what can happen to you if you have no government experience, you come to an environment, you do not know how decisions are made. You do not know the facts on ground. That’s not my case. If you ask me when it comes to every critical aspect in terms of security, it will surprise you to know that I know more about the strength of the military and the challenges they face than the CIC who is in charge of them but who doesn’t listen to them. You can see in this country that people outside have defense and security intelligence than the people inside governments. There isn’t anything in government that is not about you. First, mastering the issues, having the facts and surrounding yourself with competent people. This kind of people are available. The only problem is that they don’t have money to give the delegates.

What will you say is the problem of Nigeria?





First, we have problems that are human problems. There are no natural problems. There are some countries that their problems are natural, not human. I lived in California for many years. In Nigeria. No natural problem. Now, in economics, the whole idea of economics with all the books written on economics, is based on the principle of scarcity. That is an environment of scarce resources. You have to make economic choices in Nigeria. No scarcity, every developmental resource that we need is in abundance. There is no scarcity of human beings. There are some countries that want to develop, they have to import labor. We don’t have to . They have to import food. We don’t have to have to . They have to import water. We don’t have to. The whole of geopolitics of Europe is that they have to import gas. That’s why everybody’s looking towards Russia, Ukraine. We don’t have any of this. So it goes down to one thing that we have a leadership problem. Now, if you address that leadership problem, then you have solved all our problems. Now, what do you do about leadership? To change the leadership, you have to expand the leadership pool. You can’t have 30 people who for 60 years have to choose themselves to become the leader of the country and when you have done it and people have forgotten your errors, they wait for some years and bring you back again. So we said, no, what can you do if you want to change the country and you know that leadership is the problem, then you need to put more people into the leadership pool. How do you put them in the leadership pool? You put them into politics. You test them out and their understanding of the issues in the country? And they can start to providing solutions to them. Look at their lives if they live up to 40 years. You look at where they worked, were they good workers? When they went into business, were they ethical? When they went into public service, were they efficient and patriotic? Then you test them on whether they understand the issues at stake today. If you put all that together then you can now choose them as a leader because you have nothing to lose. You have been choosing from the same pool. There’s no head of state that can honestly say I have not sent something by way of advice, but it’s not that they don’t know what is right. The issue is that what is right has a price. That price requires selflessness, not the traditional way we presently operates where when I am in power, I share the resources of the country among my friends.The old boys network. I cover their errors and I reserve position for your children and you reserve for my children. And if they are competent or not, we don’t care. we can put the person in charge of critical infrastructure, and you can break it down. And if you are caught with N80bn and your uncle can call me and I will say, don’t worry. Let them make noise for three months, afterward we will help him out. So all those things are the reason why we are not progressing. It’s not that our problems defy human nature. No. If you go to government offices, as I do on many occasions, you will see that the person elected as a governor or president may spend the substantial hour of the day not even doing the people’s business, he may be with his party chairman, discussing party issues. So they don’t have time to do work. You may see a minister that spends half of his time on things that don’t have to do with his ministry. So it is not that our problems are so complicated that we are always in the church and in the mosque, round the clock, praying for divine intervention. You don’t need divine intervention to clean your room if you have a broom. But if you don’t want to do it, you can be looking for divine intervention. Problem, however, small, needs somebody who wants to solve them. It is the person who doesn’t want to solve them, or who, in addition to that, wants to use this problem to make money.

Why do you think you can win. Don’t you think you just wasted N35m?

N35 million is a lot of money because I know many people are hurting in this country. But N35m is not up to what I pay every month for scholarships for indigent students. So it’s not a problem; I have over a thousand employees who work for me. So N35m, yes, I don’t disrespect it, it is a lot of money, but it’s not money that I will do a sign of the cross before I spend, because I pay salary of my workers.

Like some, did supporters pay for your nomination form?

No, not at all. I paid for that from my pocket and I paid for so many other things out of my pocket. If you look at the taxes, every year in my state, I get the tax payer of the year award. And the governor of my state is of APC, he’s not from my party, but every year, including this year, I got the taxpayer of the year and the NYSC, which is owned by APC led government, gives me Employer of the year. So you can accuse me of not having been advertising myself, but it’s not my job to advise myself. It is the job of the journalists to look for developers of community? If a person is hiring over 1000 workers for the past 15 years, it is the job of the journalists to find the person.

Your party does not control even a state in Nigeria. How are you sure that N35m investment in this project isn’t a waste?

I understand N35m cannot make you a president, with other people more than thousands of people who are young people, are all over the country, pasting posters talking to people. So, N35m is not the investment. The investment is the belief the people have . The rest is in the hands of the voters. The way our republic is fashioned is that you come out in public to state your belief, you don’t wedge on which party should I join or if they are bad people or if their policies are not good, where can I win? No, you go out and say we have a new perspective to the problem of the country . Can we have a platform of fellow citizens so that we can share ideas first, then, when we share advice, can we now formulate a platform which we can present to the people? It is now left for the people to see that the platform is credible. Okay. If you are going to vote, there is no law that says you cannot vote for a party that is new. In a state like Ekiti, for example, SDP is the leading party there. So, you can see that at any point in time, Nigerians just have to open their minds to one thing that let us allow for fresh ideas and let us see whether this person can actually run a government. One of the ways you can know if a person can run the government is that you allow them to run a party and run a campaign. So watch us as we run our campaign, we have a nine months period to make our case to the public. So, by Christmas time, by January, you will now know whether we have explained to you why you can put your faith in our in our offer, because what we are trying to tell you is that there are alternatives. I’m tired of people saying we dont have alternative if you ask people, why don’t you vote? I don’t have alternative, I can’t vote for this. I cant vote for that. So, now, we give you the alternative. At the end of it, you will now decide whether the alternative is viable or not. But we have enough time.