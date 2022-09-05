UAC Nigeria lists additional shares on NGX

THE Nigerian Exchange imited (NGX) has admitted the listing of additional 44,835,076 units of UAC Nigeria Plc stocks on the trading platform.. According to a notice to the regulatory body, these additional shares were from the scrip dividend election scheme issued to shareholders of the company. The equities were listed on the bourse on Friday, increasing the total issued and fully paid up shares of UAC Nigeria to 2,926,131,656 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each from the previous 2,881,296,580 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each. “Trading licence holders are hereby notified that additional 44,835,076 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each of UAC of Nigeria Plc were on Friday, September 2, 2022, listed on the daily official list of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). “The additional shares listed on NGX arose from UAC of Nigeria’s scrip dividend election scheme. With this listing of the additional 44,835,076 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of UAC of Nigeria has now increased from 2,881,296,580 to 2,926,131,656 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each,” the disclosure stated. As at Friday, at the local bourse, the share price of UACN closed flat at N11.00 per unit, with the total value of the stocks at N 32.188 billion at the close of transactions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE