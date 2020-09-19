Two vehicles burnt, three-storey building collapses in Lagos

Two unidentified vehicles have been razed by an explosion from a fuel tanker at Anthony inward in Lagos State.

In a tweet on Friday night, The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident that the tanker lost control while in motion and fell sideways, causing an explosion.

Meanwhile, The Agency did not ascertain if there were causalities.

“Two unidentified vehicles got burnt. A joint team of responders are working together to curb the inferno from escalating further.

”Preliminary report on a tanker on fire at Anthony inward Gbagada.

“We responded to distress calls and upon arrival at the scene, discovered that a tanker with unknown registration number conveying PMS lost control while in motion and subsequently fell sideways causing an explosion,” It said.

Also, a three-storey building collapsed in Ejigbo area of Lagos state on Saturday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at Number 15, Ansarudeen Street, Ile-Epo bus-stop, at about 8:15 am.

It added that no there are no reports of casualties recorded.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the privately-owned building belonging to Excel College had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate/refortify the structure before the collapse.

In a statement issued by The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the development saying responders to the incident scene were LASEMA, Police (Ejigbo Division) and other emergency responders.

He added that all the necessary agencies are on ground to prevent further damage.

