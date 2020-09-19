Police arrest 5 suspects over alleged pension scam in Bauchi govt

Five staff of the Bauchi State Local Government Pension Board have been arrested by the State Police Command for an alleged pension scam.

THE arrest was made by the Police in an effort to curb crime and criminality in collaboration with the state government and to sanitize the salaries and wages system in the state civil service.

The suspects according to a press release by the Command through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili were arrested for Criminal conspiracy, Criminal Breach of trust by a public servant, criminal misappropriation, forgery and fraud.

The PPRO stated that On the 12th September 2020. at about 1300hrs, a letter of complaint was received from the office of Executive Governor of Bauchi State, signed by the Private Principal Secretary (PPS) to the Governor, Musa Mohammed Kirfi, against the following suspects.

The suspects arrested are Mohammed B. Mohammed Auditor of the Board, Musa Bappayo, Computer Operator of the Board and Samaila Musa who are all staff of Local Government Pension Board.

The PPRO further stated that The letter was received through the office of Commissioner of Police for discrete investigation after which the suspects were said to have confessed to having inserted 7 illegal beneficiaries’ names on the pension payroll.

The names illegally and fraudulently inserted are Mohammed Namamu (AKA MUHAMADUN FAIZA, UNITY BANK); Abubakar Muazu (ACCESS BANK) who were the candidates/Beneficiaries introduced by Samaila Musa aged 38 years of Federal Low-cost who inserted the names of a non civil servant of the state and are receiving N65,000 and N85,000 per month for the period of 18 months which accumulated to N2, 700,000.

Also, Yasir Sulaiman 37 years of Bayan Airport has Two candidates, who were receiving N320,000 per month for the period of 23 months which accumulated to N7.360,000 while Garba Bala aged 39 years of Tirwun who introduced two candidates receiving N300,000 per month for 36 months which accumulated to N10.800,000.

The release also contained that Umar Mohammed Madara aged 49 years of Ibrahim Bako quarters has one candidate, who he receives N120,000 per month for the period of 6 months which accumulated to N720,000.

The PPRO added that all suspects have since been arrested while investigations are on progress just as efforts are on top gear to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

It will be recalled that the state government has raised an alarm of a large scale fraud going on in the civil service which has made it to be losing huge sums of money every month as salaries and pension benefits to ghost workers and pensioners.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Police arrest 5 suspects Police arrest 5 suspects

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Police arrest 5 suspects Police arrest 5 suspects

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Police arrest 5 suspects Police arrest 5 suspects

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE