Two Senators defect from APC, PDP to NNPP, Labour Party

Two Senators from Bauchi and Imo States, have resigned their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

The lawmakers are Senator Dauda Jika representing Bauchi Central and elected on the platform of the APC; and Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi representing Imo East Senatorial District, who was elected on the platform of the PDP.

Both Senators in separate letters addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, conveyed their decision to resign their membership of the APC and PDP, to join the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively.

The APC lawmaker, Dauda Jika, in his letter said, “I hereby wish to notify you of my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) whose ideals are in line with my political aspirations.”

Onyewuchi, on his part, said, “I wish to inform Mr President and a distinguished Senators of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

“This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters.

“This will enable me to participate fully in the movement for a new Nigeria.”

Today’s defection brings the number of APC Senators to 66, with members of the minority parties standing at 43.

The minority parties in the Senate are presently five in number as of Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022.





They are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young People’s Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Labour Party (LP).

