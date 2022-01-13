Two remanded for attacking police station in Kwara 

A magistrate court sitting in Ilorin has ordered the immediate remand of two men who allegedly attacked a police station to free their three friends in custody at Share community, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The suspects, Garuba Aliyu a.k.a Karufi (45) and Quadri Olalekan (31) were arraigned on the charges of obstructing public servants, disturbance of public peace and inciting disturbance contrary to sections 149, 113 and 114 of penal code law.

The Police First Information Report (FIR), said the duo, along with some others who are still at large, conspired and attacked Share division police Station, injuring policemen on duty, in the process.

“They broke into the cell to forcefully remove Hamza Mohammed, Ola Olupako and Yero Jordan who were in the police custody.

“Thereafter, they stormed the Olupako Palace chanting various war songs, armed with dangerous weapons whereby they attacked the elders of the community who were having a meeting with the Olupako of Share.

Despite the plea from the defence counsel, Barrister Toyin Onaolapo, the presiding magistrate, Ibrahim Mohammed ordered the suspects to be remanded at the correctional facility.