Two Nigerian dons make list of top global scientists

STANFORD University, United States of America-based Elsevier B.V has named two Nigerian professors among the topmost productive scientists in the world., the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

Elsevier B.V is an academic publishing company that publishes medical and scientific literature.

The two Nigerian professors are Professor Kayode Oyewumi, the Dean of Faculty of Physical Sciences and Professor Musa Yakubu, immediate past Director, Central Research Laboratories, both of the University of Ilorin.

The university stated this in its bulletin issued on Wednesday in Ilorin. Speaking on behalf of the duo, Oyewumi said researchers’ ranking had become a global tool for evaluating intellectualism, academic prowess, research excellence and impact in the 21st century.

Oyewumi added that 180,000 scientists were selected from the more than eight million active scientists worldwide in 22 major scientific fields and 176 subfields.

The dean explained that the long list contained names of few Nigerian scientists drawn primarily from universities and research institutes globally.

He described the inclusion of himself and Professor Yakubu in the list as a reflection of the valuable impact of the University of Ilorin’s researchers on the global research platform.

“Obviously, the recent achievement is certainly inspirational to young faculty members and research scholars.

“It is hoped that the next edition of the ranking will feature more scientists from UNILORIN and Nigeria,” Oyewumi said.